TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

