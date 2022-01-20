TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Annexon worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Annexon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

