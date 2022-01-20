TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CRH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CRH by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

CRH opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

