TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 52.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.