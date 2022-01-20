TD Securities Reaffirms “Action List Buy” Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

TD Securities reissued their action list buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Roots has a one year low of C$2.04 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

