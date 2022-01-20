Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 25,583 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

