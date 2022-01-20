Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after buying an additional 382,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 293,806 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

