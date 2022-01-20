Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

