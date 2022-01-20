Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,599,835 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

