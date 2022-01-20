Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

