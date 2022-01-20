Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.83. 390,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

