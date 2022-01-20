Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ten Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

TEG stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.11. The firm has a market cap of £187.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.50 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

