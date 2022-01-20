Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $24.43. Tenaris shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 33,176 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.