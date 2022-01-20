Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 64,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 9,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.