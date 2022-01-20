Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

