Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.61. The company had a trading volume of 119,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

