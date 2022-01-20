The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

