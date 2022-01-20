The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $59,940.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 121,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.