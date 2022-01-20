The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.37.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.40 and its 200-day moving average is $334.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

