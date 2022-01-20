The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

ETR DUE opened at €40.00 ($45.45) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.04. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.90.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

