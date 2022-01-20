The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €52.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.19 ($51.36).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

