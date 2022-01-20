The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €18.10 ($20.57) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.38 ($22.02).

ETR:PSM traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €13.96 ($15.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

