The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($122.37).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €98.19 ($111.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €91.12 and a 200-day moving average of €90.65. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.