The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of Hershey worth $139,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE HSY opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

