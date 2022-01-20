The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $201.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

