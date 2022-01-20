The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Tobam’s 8th Largest Position

Tobam grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $52,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.20. 7,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

