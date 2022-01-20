The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 10,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

