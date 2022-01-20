The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 10,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About The LGL Group
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
