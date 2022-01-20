The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.