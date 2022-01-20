The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE WU opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

