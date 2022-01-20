TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TheDirectory.com shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 61,855,873 shares.

About TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK)

TheDirectory.com, Inc owns and operates a group of industry specific local Internet directories and portals that connect consumers with local businesses. The company was founded by Scott D. Gallagher on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

