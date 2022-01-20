TheStreet Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $476,734,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

