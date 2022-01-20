TheStreet Lowers National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) to C+

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. National Research has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $957.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.71.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

