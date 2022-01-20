thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.93 ($11.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.16. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

