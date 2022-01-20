Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $589,721.20

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $589,721.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.27 or 0.07479455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.31 or 0.99903212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

