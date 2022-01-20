Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.