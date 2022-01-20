TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 595.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TISNF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TIS stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. TIS has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

