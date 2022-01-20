Tobam Buys 107,904 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tobam increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 107,904 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

VZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 494,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,209,881. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.