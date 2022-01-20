Tobam Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 544,418 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock remained flat at $$5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 623,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.