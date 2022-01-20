Tobam Has $21.92 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.56. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.47 and its 200 day moving average is $327.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $218.58 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

