Tobam Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.0% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 385,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.67. 13,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

