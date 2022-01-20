Tobam Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,561 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.66. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,178. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -522.27 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

