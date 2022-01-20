Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

TPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.65%.

