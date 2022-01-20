TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

NYSE BLD opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

