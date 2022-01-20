TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 181,080 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The company has a market cap of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

