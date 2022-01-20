Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $34.12 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $31.02 or 0.00071537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.