TouchCon 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,916.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $50,916.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

