Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

