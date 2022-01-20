Tranchess Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $75.08 million and $25.36 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.75 or 1.00106905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00435566 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,377,307 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.