TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

