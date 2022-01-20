Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $205,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

